“Time” magazine put the first lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska on the cover

The first lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska became the main character of the new issue of the “Time” US magazine. She told the mag about how the war divided her family and hundreds of thousands of other families throughout Ukraine, and the cover itself was named "Her Private War".

"Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stayed in his compound in central Kyiv to lead the country, while First Lady Olena Zelenska went into hiding with their two children. Her projects to improve the nation’s education and health care had to be halted, as was her career as a screenwriter. Surrounded by soldiers, she was seldom sure where she would sleep on any given night. But 10 weeks into the invasion, Zelenska emerged from hiding, and she has since found her voice as a wartime leader of a different kind," the description says.

In May, the first lady launched a government initiative on psychological support for every Ukrainian, began training psychologists-consultants, created hotlines for mental health issues, and engaged foreign experts to provide clinical support.

In an interview with the magazine, she emphasized that the lack of treatment for post-traumatic syndrome will have great consequences for the country, so this problem must be solved.