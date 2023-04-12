The UN commented on the video of the executions of Ukrainian soldiers and stated that these are not isolated cases

The United Nations states it is "appalled by the particularly horrific videos posted on social media". One of them shows the execution of a captured Ukrainian soldier, and the second shows the mutilated bodies of two Ukrainian soldiers.

This is stated in the statement of the UN Human Rights Mission in Ukraine, which is quoted by CNN. The organization says the apparent executions are "not an isolated incident."

"In recent reports, the Mission recorded a number of serious violations of international humanitarian law, including those committed against prisoners of war. The latest incidents should also be properly investigated, and those responsible should be brought to justice," the organization added.

On March 24, the UN informed that it had documented dozens of executions of prisoners of war by both Russian and Ukrainian forces. The UN mission documented the execution of 15 Ukrainian prisoners of war and allegedly 25 Russian prisoners of war (based on information from open sources, field visits and witness interviews).