The President commented on the execution of the Ukrainian soldiers, who were beheaded

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky commented on the video of the execution, presumably of the Ukrainian military.

“There is something that no one in the world can ignore: how easily these beasts kill. We are not going to forget anything and forgive the murderers," he emphasized.

According to the president, legal responsibility will be for everything.

"Everyone must react. Every leader. Do not expect that it will be forgotten, that time will pass. We are not going to forget anything and forgive the murderers. Legal responsibility will be for everything," added Zelensky.