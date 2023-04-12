The President commented on the execution of the Ukrainian soldiers, who were beheaded

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky commented on the video of the execution, presumably of the Ukrainian military.
“There is something that no one in the world can ignore: how easily these beasts kill. We are not going to forget anything and forgive the murderers," he emphasized.
According to the president, legal responsibility will be for everything.
"Everyone must react. Every leader. Do not expect that it will be forgotten, that time will pass. We are not going to forget anything and forgive the murderers. Legal responsibility will be for everything," added Zelensky.
- On the evening of April 11, 2023, another video appeared on the Internet, which allegedly shows the execution of a Ukrainian soldier. In a video shared by the Russians, people in military uniforms with white ribbons (usually used for identification by the Russian military in Ukraine) behead a living person wearing a uniform with Ukrainian insignia.
- Later, the CNN channel found another video with the beheading of Ukrainian soldiers. Weather conditions in the frame indicate that the execution took place recently. It was carried out by the mercenaries of the PMC "Wagner".