Politico: Iran is secretly negotiating with China and Russia to buy components for rocket fuel

China and Russia are secretly negotiating with Iran to replenish stocks of components for rocket fuel.
Politico writes about this with reference to unnamed diplomats familiar with the matter.
According to their data, Tehran held simultaneous negotiations with officials and government-controlled organizations of both countries. In particular, the purchase of a large amount of ammonium perchlorate, the main ingredient of solid fuel used to launch rockets, was discussed with the Russian state-owned chemical company Anozit.
In Beijing, Iranian diplomat Sajjad Akhazadeh, who is Tehranʼs technology adviser in China, led negotiations on the purchase of ammonium perchlorate. However, the diplomats noted that they do not know which Chinese companies are in question.
The exact amount of ammonium perchlorate Iran wants to buy is not known, but Politicoʼs sources believe it is enough for thousands of missiles, including the Zolfaghar missile, which has a range of 700 kilometers. According to diplomats, if the parties agree, some of these missiles can be used against Ukraine.
According to a UN resolution adopted in 2015, countries are prohibited from supplying Iran with ammonium perchlorate without the permission of the UN Security Council.
- Ammonium perchlorate is a key component of solid rocket propellants, often used for military purposes due to its reliability and long shelf life. Most of Iranʼs precision and short-range ballistic missiles are powered by solid propellant engines. Analysts say the country is also using the fuel to develop long-range missiles under the guise of its space programs.
- On November 1, 2022, CNN, citing Western officials who closely monitor Iranʼs weapons program, wrote that Iran plans to transfer approximately a thousand ballistic missiles and drones to Russia for the war against Ukraine.
- On February 23, 2023, NATO saw signs that China was "considering and possibly planning" to send weapons to Russia to help it in its war in Ukraine. The head of the US Central Intelligence Agency William Burns stated on February 26 that he is "sure" that China is considering sending weapons to Russia.
- On March 18, the Japanese publication Kyodo, citing sources in the US State Department, wrote that the Russian army is using Chinese ammunition in the war against Ukraine. But there is still no confirmation that it was China that transmitted them.