Kyodo: Russia is using Chinese ammunition against Ukraine — but it is not known whether it was Beijing that transferred them

The Russian army uses Chinese ammunition in the war against Ukraine. But there is still no confirmation that it was China that transmitted them.

This is reported by the Japanese publication Kyodo with reference to sources in the US State Department.

The United States has indicated that it is ready to take measures if it is confirmed that China is behind the supply of ammunition. They also reminded that they have intelligence that Beijing is considering arms deliveries to the Russian Federation.

"This is something that we continue to closely monitor," said a representative of the US State Department.

The fact that the ammunition was made in China is evidenced, in particular, by the analysis of their composition. However, the sources do not reveal what ammunition was found. It is noted that the USA has already warned its partners about this.