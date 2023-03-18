Kyodo: Russia is using Chinese ammunition against Ukraine — but it is not known whether it was Beijing that transferred them

The Russian army uses Chinese ammunition in the war against Ukraine. But there is still no confirmation that it was China that transmitted them.
This is reported by the Japanese publication Kyodo with reference to sources in the US State Department.
The United States has indicated that it is ready to take measures if it is confirmed that China is behind the supply of ammunition. They also reminded that they have intelligence that Beijing is considering arms deliveries to the Russian Federation.
"This is something that we continue to closely monitor," said a representative of the US State Department.
The fact that the ammunition was made in China is evidenced, in particular, by the analysis of their composition. However, the sources do not reveal what ammunition was found. It is noted that the USA has already warned its partners about this.
- On February 23, 2023, NATO saw signs that China was "considering and possibly planning" to send weapons to Russia to help it in its war in Ukraine. The head of the US Central Intelligence Agency, William Burns, said on February 26 that he is "sure" that China is considering sending weapons to Russia.
- Meanwhile, the defense partnership between Moscow and Tehran is growing. On November 1, CNN, citing Western officials who closely monitor Iranʼs weapons program, wrote that Iran plans to transfer approximately a thousand ballistic missiles and drones to Russia for the war against Ukraine.