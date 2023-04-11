The Verkhovna Rada banned fireworks in Ukraine

The Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament) adopted draft law No. 7438 as a whole on strengthening control over the use and circulation of pyrotechnic products.

The MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak reported this.

290 MPs voted for this decision. The authors of the document explained the expediency of the ban by the negative consequences of war — explosions harm the psychological state of people. The document proposes a ban on any fireworks and firecrackers, as well as their use during events. The exception is stage pyrotechnics of the T1, T2 and F1 classes, which have a low noise level, and pyrotechnics used by the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the police and rescuers.