The Verkhovna Rada supported the ban on the sale and use of fireworks and firecrackers

The Verkhovna Rada adopted in the first reading the draft law on banning the sale and use of fireworks and firecrackers.

As reported on the website of the parliament, 250 deputies supported the document, none voted against it, and 32 deputies abstained.

The authors of the document explained the expediency of the ban with the negative consequences of war — explosions harm the psychological state of people. The document proposes a ban on any fireworks and firecrackers, as well as their use during events. The exception is stage pyrotechnics of the T1, T2 and F1 classes, which have a low noise level, and pyrotechnics used by the Armed Forces, the police and rescuers.