Zelensky instructed the Cabinet of Ministers to consider banning firecrackers and fireworks during martial law

President Volodymyr Zelensky instructed the Cabinet of Ministers to consider banning fireworks during martial law.

This is stated in his response to the petition, which proposed to ban firecrackers and pyrotechnic products, as well as to close all pyrotechnic stores.

Zelensky stressed that fireworks cause severe stress and discomfort for every citizen, pets and nature, as well as endanger their lives and health.

"I support the concern of increased the dangerous consequences of the use of various pyrotechnic articles in everyday life and believe that their use during martial law should be clearly regulated by law, as currently the production, storage, transportation, trade in pyrotechnic articles are not subject to licensing, and their sale and use are not defined by current legislation," replied the President.

He also added that the solution to such issues belongs to the sphere of activity of the National Police.

The e-petition has already been sent to the Cabinet of Ministers.