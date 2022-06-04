In Odesa, people who set off fireworks during the air raid were detained

In the Prymorsky district of Odesa on the evening of June 3, unknown individuals set off fireworks during an air raid. Violators of the current rules were detained.

The spokesman of Odesa Oblast Military Administration Serhiy Bratchuk reported about it.

"Odesa patrol police have already detained ʼjokersʼwho set off fireworks during an air raid in the city," Bratchuk wrote.

All the details of the event and its qualification in accordance with the current legislation, in particular, the legal regime of martial law, are being clarified.