National Police: 195 people killed during the occupation of Kyiv region have not yet been identified

The police discovered 1 374 bodies of civilians killed by the occupiers in Kyiv region. 195 bodies have not yet been identified. Another 279 people are considered missing.

The head of the police of the Kyiv region Andrii Nebytov informed about this at a briefing.

According to him, the occupiers killed 717 people with small arms, and 340 died from mines and shrapnel wounds. The cause of death of 317 people has not been established. During the year, it was possible to establish 15 mass burial sites and three torture chambers.

"Unfortunately, 195 bodies still remain unidentified. Regarding them, DNA was taken, so we ask... to provide information so that we can identify absolutely all Ukrainians who died in Kyiv region during the occupation," Nebytov noted.

He added that 279 people are considered missing. According to the head of the regional police, there is information that people are, in particular, in Russia — they were brought there forcibly, in so-called evacuations.

"We understand that some of these people are in prison, as if the Russians are preparing an exchange fund," Nebytov stated.

On March 31, he reported that 38 children had died at the hands of the Russians in Kyiv region.