Police: Russians killed 1 374 Ukrainians in Kyiv region, including 38 children

In Kyiv region, 1 374 Ukrainians died at the hands of the Russians, including 38 children, 34 children were injured. 280 people are considered missing.

The head of the police of the Kyiv region Andrii Nebytov informed about this on the air of the telethon.

According to him, these victims were not accidental, most of the occupiers killed purposefully with small arms. Nebytov added that Bucha is the first region of Kyiv region that was liberated quickly, so the Russians did not have time to hide all their crimes.