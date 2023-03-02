New burials of victims of the Russian occupation were found in Borodyanka, Kyiv region

New burials of victims of the Russian occupation were found in the city of Borodyanka, Kyiv region.

This was reported by the correspondent of Babel.

The bodies of three men were found in one of the graves. One of them — a 50-year-old man — was shot. The other two were probably shot in the head. These men were buried on March 8, 2022 by a local resident.

During the exhumation of the bodies, the head of the National Police of the Kyiv region Andrii Nebytov provided statistics for the region. In total, 1 373 bodies were found in Kyiv region, 279 people are considered missing, 68 of them are residents of Nemishayeve, Borodyanka and Piskivka communities. 127 bodies found in the region have not yet been identified.

Of the 1 373 dead, about 700 were killed by firearms. The cause of death of another 350 people was mine and explosive injuries.