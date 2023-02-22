Ukrainian law enforcement officers identified 91 Russians involved in crimes in Bucha

Ukraine has identified 91 Russian servicemen involved in crimes in Bucha, Kyiv region.
Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin informed about this.
According to him, during the occupation, the Russian occupiers committed more than 9 000 war crimes in the Bucha district of the Kyiv region, killed more than 1 700 civilians, about 700 of them — in Bucha.
Work is ongoing to bring the culprits to justice.
- On September 2, the burial of the unclaimed bodies of residents who died during the occupation of the Bucha district by Russian troops was completed in Bucha. At that time, 15 people were buried in the cemetery, among them only two could be identified.
- On February 3, 2023, the head of the National Police of the Kyiv region Andrii Nebytov stated that 1 369 bodies of civilians killed by the occupiers were found in Kyiv region, 197 of the dead remain unidentified. 300 people are considered missing.