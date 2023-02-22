Ukrainian law enforcement officers identified 91 Russians involved in crimes in Bucha

Ukraine has identified 91 Russian servicemen involved in crimes in Bucha, Kyiv region.

Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin informed about this.

According to him, during the occupation, the Russian occupiers committed more than 9 000 war crimes in the Bucha district of the Kyiv region, killed more than 1 700 civilians, about 700 of them — in Bucha.

Work is ongoing to bring the culprits to justice.