National Police: 1 369 civilians killed by the Russians were found in Kyiv region. 197 dead have not been identified

In Kyiv region, 1 369 bodies of civilians killed by the occupiers were found, 197 of the dead remain unidentified. 300 people are considered missing.

This was reported by the head of the National Police of Kyiv region Andrii Nebytov.

According to him, law enforcement officers initiated more than 10 000 criminal cases based on the fact of crimes committed by the Russian military in the region.

Most of the proceedings were handed over to the investigators of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU). However, the National Police continues to assist with the initial registration, review and appointment of examinations.

Also, the law enforcement officers handed over 50 suspicions of committing crimes to the Russian military in Kyiv region.