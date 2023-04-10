The Verkhovna Rada canceled VAT and customs duties on the import of defense goods

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine (Ukrainian Parliament) adopted laws on the exemption from value added tax and customs duties of goods intended for security and defense for the period of wartime.

The first deputy head of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Tax and Customs Policy Yaroslav Zheleznyak wrote about the adoption of draft laws No. 9061 and No. 906.

Goods imported into Ukraine for the Ministry of Defense, the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other military formations responsible for security and defense have been exempted from taxes.

Such defense goods include gunpowder, explosives, special chemicals for the production of ammunition, electronic reconnaissance and electronic warfare, special purpose vehicles, radar stations, mobile repair shops, military ships and boats.