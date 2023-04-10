The Verkhovna Rada canceled VAT and customs duties on the import of defense goods

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine (Ukrainian Parliament) adopted laws on the exemption from value added tax and customs duties of goods intended for security and defense for the period of wartime.
The first deputy head of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Tax and Customs Policy Yaroslav Zheleznyak wrote about the adoption of draft laws No. 9061 and No. 906.
Goods imported into Ukraine for the Ministry of Defense, the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other military formations responsible for security and defense have been exempted from taxes.
Such defense goods include gunpowder, explosives, special chemicals for the production of ammunition, electronic reconnaissance and electronic warfare, special purpose vehicles, radar stations, mobile repair shops, military ships and boats.
- On March 30, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine adopted a resolution that simplifies the import of components for drones. From now on, drone manufacturers will not need to obtain an opinion from the Security Service of Ukraine.
- On January 3, the Cabinet of Ministers simplified the importation of civilian and dual purpose drones, as well as spare parts for them, into Ukraine. They will be processed immediately at the border.
- On February 22, President Volodymyr Zelensky signed the law on duty-free import of drones, thermal imagers and night vision devices.