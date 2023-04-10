The Verkhovna Rada expressed no confidence in the ex-head of the Accounting Chamber Valerii Patskan

The Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament) expressed no confidence in the ex-head of the Accounting Chamber Valerii Patskan and dismissed him.

The MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak reported this.

250 MPs voted for this decision.

According to Zheleznyak, the MPs used the norm of Art. 12 of the Law "On the Legal Regime of Martial Law" states that no confidence can be expressed by at least one fourth of the MPs. The signatures of 113+ MPs are required to initiate consideration of such a motion of no confidence.

Zheleznyak expects that Hennadii Plis will apply for the position of head of the Accounting Chamber.