The Verkhovna Rada expressed no confidence in the ex-head of the Accounting Chamber Valerii Patskan

The Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament) expressed no confidence in the ex-head of the Accounting Chamber Valerii Patskan and dismissed him.
The MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak reported this.
250 MPs voted for this decision.
According to Zheleznyak, the MPs used the norm of Art. 12 of the Law "On the Legal Regime of Martial Law" states that no confidence can be expressed by at least one fourth of the MPs. The signatures of 113+ MPs are required to initiate consideration of such a motion of no confidence.
Zheleznyak expects that Hennadii Plis will apply for the position of head of the Accounting Chamber.
- On October 24, 2022, NABU notified Patskan of suspicion due to allegedly illegal compensation for housing in the amount of 117.65 thousand hryvnias when he was a MP.
- On October 27, 2022, the court chose Valerii Patskan as a preventive measure — bail in the amount of 49 620 hryvnias.
- On November 16, 2022, the head of the Accounting Chamber Valerii Patskan resigned "due to the actions of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau."