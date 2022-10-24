NABU suspects the head of the Accounting Chamber Valery Patskan of illegally receiving housing compensation

The National Anti-corruption Bureau (NABU) has declared the former MP, and now the head of the Accounting Chamber Valery Patskan the suspicion of illegal receipt of 117.65 thousand hryvnias in compensation for housing.

This was reported by the bureauʼs press service, without specifying his name.

However, the Center for Combating Corruption (CCC) names Patskan.

According to the investigation, in 2017 he submitted an application to the Apparatus of the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament) for monthly compensation for housing rent. Although, he had his own apartment in a new building on Pechersk in Kyiv at the time. This apartment was fit for living, the NABU noted.

The CCC claims that Patskan can avoid punishment because the statute of limitations for the offense expires in March 2023. By this time, the NABU detectives must complete the investigation, and the court must make a final decision.