Ukraine plans to return Ukrainian orphans from Russia with the help of an international coalition

Ukraine plans to create an international coalition to return Ukrainian orphans who are under Russian control.

The Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine Iryna Vereshchuk informed on the TV channel "Rada" that some international leaders have already expressed their public support for this initiative. There are the head of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and the Prime Minister of Poland Mateusz Morawiecki among them.

For the return of orphans from Russia, there must be an intermediary, who can act as the International Committee of the Red Cross, the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, UNICEF, etc.