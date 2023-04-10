Ukraine plans to return Ukrainian orphans from Russia with the help of an international coalition

Ukraine plans to create an international coalition to return Ukrainian orphans who are under Russian control.
The Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine Iryna Vereshchuk informed on the TV channel "Rada" that some international leaders have already expressed their public support for this initiative. There are the head of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and the Prime Minister of Poland Mateusz Morawiecki among them.
For the return of orphans from Russia, there must be an intermediary, who can act as the International Committee of the Red Cross, the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, UNICEF, etc.
- Currently, it is known that Russia is illegally detaining 4 396 Ukrainian orphans in temporarily occupied territories and has illegally taken them to Russian territory.
- On April 8, Ukraine managed to return another 31 children deported by Russia.
- Before that, on March 30, Iryna Vereshchuk emphasized that Ukraine is ready to take all deported orphans at the border of the Russian Federation and any EU country.
- On March 24, the European Commission, in cooperation with Ukraine and Poland, launched an initiative aimed at the return of Ukrainian children abducted by Russia. The EU will organize a conference to find children and return them to Ukraine.