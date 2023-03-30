Vereshchuk: Ukraine is ready to take deported orphans from Russiaʼs border with any EU country

The Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine Iryna Vereshchuk informed that Ukraine is ready to take deported orphans at the border of the Russian Federation and any EU country.

She stated this on the air of the telethon.

According to Vereshchuk, currently the return process is very complicated, long-term and punctual. As of March 30, 327 children had already been taken from the territory of the Russian Federation. If the children have parents, then they are involved in this. In case of orphans, the state should take care of their return.

"As a representative of the government, I officially express my readiness to take all our orphans. For this, I propose the following mechanism. Through the mediation of international organizations — UN, ICRC or others — we are ready to come to any European country to the border with the Russian Federation. For example, it may be the city of Narva (Estonia). And take away all Ukrainian orphans, who are now being held illegally by Russia," the Deputy Prime Minister noted.