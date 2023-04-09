At night, the Russians fired rockets at Zaporozhye. The child and her father died

At night, the Russian occupiers launched rockets at the private sector in Zaporizhzhia. As a result of the shelling, the tenement house caught fire, two people died — an 11-year-old girl and her 50-year-old father.

The State Emergency Service reported that the rescuers found the mother of the dead child from under the rubble and hospitalized her. Another person was given first aid on the spot.

Due to Russian shelling, the familyʼs house was partially destroyed, neighboring houses were damaged by the blast wave. The entire street is disconnected from gas and electricity.

At eight in the morning on April 9, the State Emergency Service completed rescue operations.