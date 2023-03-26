Shelling of residential buildings in Zaporizhzhia: one of the victims died in the hospital, the number of victims increased to two

In Zaporizhzhia, one of the victims died in the hospital after the Russians hit residential high-rise buildings. Thus, the number of victims increased to two people.

"Ukrinform" was told about this in Zaporizhzhia regional military administration.

"The number of dead as a result of the terrorist attack on March 22 has increased: a boy born in 2004 died in the hospital," it was noted there.

The administration said that the boy had a serious open craniocerebral injury. Doctors fought for his life for two days but could not save him.