The Russians shell residential buildings in Zaporizhzhia and the island of Khortytsia

The Russians are shelling Zaporizhzhia, residential buildings and the island of Khortytsia are under enemy fire.

This was reported by the head of the Presidentʼs Office (OP) Andrii Yermak.

At 08:41, an air raid alarm was declared in the city, which continues for now. Around 11:19, locals heard the first explosion, and a few minutes later, the second. Explosions also occurred at 11:39 and 11:47.