The Russians shell residential buildings in Zaporizhzhia and the island of Khortytsia

The Russians are shelling Zaporizhzhia, residential buildings and the island of Khortytsia are under enemy fire.
This was reported by the head of the Presidentʼs Office (OP) Andrii Yermak.
At 08:41, an air raid alarm was declared in the city, which continues for now. Around 11:19, locals heard the first explosion, and a few minutes later, the second. Explosions also occurred at 11:39 and 11:47.
- On February 24, 2022, Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Before that, since 2014, it occupied part of Donbas and the Ukrainian peninsula of Crimea. Last September, Moscow informed about the annexation of four Ukrainian regions, including Zaporizhzhia. Ukraine and the West condemned this attempted annexation.