A Russian drone fell on a civilian object in Kyiv region. Four people were killed

A Russian drone fell on a civilian object in Kyiv region. Three people died.

The Kyiv Regional Military Administration writes about this.

"As a result of a nighttime attack by drones in Kyiv region, a civilian object was damaged. Currently, we know of three dead and seven wounded," they noted.

The units of the State Emergency Service and the National Police are working on the spot. The fire has already been contained, and the injured are receiving medical assistance.

Later, the State Emergency Service reported that the city of Rzhyshchiv in Kyiv region was affected by the strikes. Drones hit dormitories and a lyceum. Four people can be under the rubble. The Prosecutor Generalʼs Office reported that an 11-year-old child was among the seven victims.

Meanwhile, the head of the police of the Kyiv region Andrii Nebytov reported that 20 people were hospitalized, five more may be under the rubble.

Later, rescuers retrieved the body of the fourth victim from under the rubble.