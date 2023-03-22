The Russian army attacked Ukraine with kamikaze drones at night. Almost all of them were shot down by the Air Defense Forces

The Russian army launched 21 Iranian kamikaze drones over Ukraine at night. 16 of them were shot down by the Air Defense Forces.

The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces writes about this.

"Yes, this night, March 22, the enemy launched another massive aerial attack by the Shahed-136 UAV. According to preliminary information, 16 drones out of 21 launched by the enemy were destroyed by our defenders," it was noted there.

In particular, the Kyiv City Military Administration reported that all kamikaze drones over the capital had been shot down.

The Air Defense Forces also worked in Zhytomyr and Khmelnytskyi regions.