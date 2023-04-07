HACC closed the case against the MP Mykhailo Volynets. Its statute of limitations has expired

The Higher Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) closed the criminal proceedings of NABU on the accusation of the MP from "Motherland" Mykhailo Volynets in making an unreliable declaration — the statute of limitations for the case has expired, it was opened in April 2021.

He made the decision on April 7.

The case came to court in December 2022, and the suspect filed a declaration in March 2021. The HACC explained that when the punishment provided for in the article is less severe than the restriction of free will, the statute of limitations is two years, and they have already passed.