HACC closed the case against the MP Mykhailo Volynets. Its statute of limitations has expired

The Higher Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) closed the criminal proceedings of NABU on the accusation of the MP from "Motherland" Mykhailo Volynets in making an unreliable declaration — the statute of limitations for the case has expired, it was opened in April 2021.
He made the decision on April 7.
The case came to court in December 2022, and the suspect filed a declaration in March 2021. The HACC explained that when the punishment provided for in the article is less severe than the restriction of free will, the statute of limitations is two years, and they have already passed.
- On November 17, 2022, the MP from "Motherland" Mykhailo Volynets was notified of suspicion of false declaration of property for 2020.
- In January 2023, the National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption confirmed that Volynets did not declare the use of a Toyota Highlander SUV, which has been registered to his son Andriy since September 2019.
- On November 24, 2022, Volynets was declared wanted. On the same day, Mykhailo Volynets informed that he was undergoing treatment in Kyiv.