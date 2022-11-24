NABU declared a wanted lawmaker Mykhailo Volynets. He is suspected of false declaration

The National Anti-corruption Bureau reported that the Ukrainian lawmaker Mykhailo Volynets is wanted. He is suspected of false declaration.
NABU writes about this in its Telegram channel.
"The NABU is looking for a member of the Ukrainian parliament of the 9th convocation, who is suspected of entering false information into the e-declaration for 2020 for a total of almost UAH 1.79 million," the message says.
- In January of this year, the National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption confirmed that Volynets did not declare the use of a Toyota Highlander SUV, which has been registered to his son Andriy since September 2019.
- On April 21, 2021, Radio Svoboda journalists conducted an investigation and established that Mykhailo Volynets sold his two-room apartment in Kyiv on Podil for 4 million hryvnias and bought a three-room apartment in an elite new building in Pechersk for over 7.5 million hryvnias. In addition, the deputy arranged two parking spaces for himself. Volynets explained the difference of 3.5 million hryvnias as savings, as well as the contribution of his roommate. His declaration shows significantly lower incomes.
- On November 17, 2022, a MP from Batkivshchyna party Mykhailo Volynets was given a notice of suspicion of false declaration.