NABU declared a wanted lawmaker Mykhailo Volynets. He is suspected of false declaration

The National Anti-corruption Bureau reported that the Ukrainian lawmaker Mykhailo Volynets is wanted. He is suspected of false declaration.

NABU writes about this in its Telegram channel.

"The NABU is looking for a member of the Ukrainian parliament of the 9th convocation, who is suspected of entering false information into the e-declaration for 2020 for a total of almost UAH 1.79 million," the message says.