The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) declared the suspicion to the pseudo-political scientist Oleksandr Lazarev. Even before the start of the full-scale war, he worked for Medvedchuk, Murayev and Sharii.

This was reported by the Security Service of Ukraine.

Lazarev was directly engaged in "promoting" media images of Kremlin henchmen and helped them promote Russian narratives. In particular, he was a frequent guest on the broadcasts of the sub-sanctioned channels "Nash", Zik, NewsOne, 112 and Russia Today.

In his comments, he repeatedly justified Moscowʼs aggressive policy and called the hostilities in eastern Ukraine a "civil war." After February 24, 2022, Lazarev secretly went abroad.

Later, he arrived in Crimea and began helping the occupying head of the peninsula Aksyonov to conduct information campaigns.

Lazarev was charged under part 1 of Art. 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (treason), as well as under Part 1 of Art. 161 (violation of the equality of citizens depending on their racial, national, regional belonging, religious beliefs, disability and on other grounds). Ukrainian law enforcement officers are working to bring the criminal to justice.