The President of Brazil Lula da Silva offered to give Russia the occupied Crimea in order to stop its war against Ukraine.
"The President of Russia cannot seize the territory of Ukraine. Perhaps we will discuss Crimea. But he should think about the fact that he invaded... Zelensky cannot want everything either. The world needs peace. We must find a solution," Le Figaro quoted him as saying.
- In an interview with TIME in May 2022, Lula stated that not only Putin is to blame for Russiaʼs invasion of Ukraine, but also the United States, the EU, and Zelensky. He said that Ukraine should have abandoned the path to the EU and NATO, and instead negotiated with Russia.
- In early 2023, da Silva refused to hand over Gepard anti-aircraft shells to Ukraine, and later said he wanted to mediate between Ukraine and Russia to end the war.