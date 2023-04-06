The President of France met with the leader of China. They discussed Russiaʼs war against Ukraine

The President of France Emmanuel Macron arrived in Beijing to visit the President of China Xi Jinping. The main topic for discussion was the Russian Federationʼs war against Ukraine.

AFP and Global Times write about it.

Macron stated that he is counting on his Chinese counterpart to "bring Russia to its senses" and "bring everyone to the negotiating table." According to him, China should play a leading role in restoring peace in Ukraine.

To this, Chinese leader Xi Jinping replied that he hoped for a political solution to the war, and called on Ukraine and Russia for bilateral negotiations. He also opposed the use of nuclear weapons in Ukraine.