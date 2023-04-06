Ukraine and Poland will jointly produce 125-mm tank shells

State Concern "Ukroboronprom" and the Polish company Polska Grupa Zbrojeniowa will jointly manufacture 125 mm shells for tanks.

As reported by the press service of "Ukroboronprom", the corresponding memorandum was signed yesterday in Warsaw during the visit of Volodymyr Zelensky.

Ammunition will be manufactured in Poland. New production lines will be deployed in several cities. Ukraine will provide its technologies and highly qualified specialists for production.