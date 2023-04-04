Russians were prohibited to buy real estate in Lithuania. Exceptions were made only for three categories of citizens

The Seimas of Lithuania prohibited Russian citizens and legal entities from the Russian Federation to buy real estate in the country. This decision was supported by 73 PMs, 34 abstained and another 13 voted against.

The press service of the Seimas writes about it.

Exceptions apply to Russians who have a permanent residence permit or a temporary residence permit, as well as those who become the owner of real estate as an inheritance.

The Lithuanian Seimas adopted the Law on restrictive measures against Russians due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine and to protect the countryʼs national security and foreign policy interests.