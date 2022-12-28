Lithuania seized €87 million of Russian and Belarusian assets

Lithuania froze €77.88 million of funds of Russian companies and €8.9 million of Belarusian funds.

This is reported by Delfi with reference to data from the Financial Crimes Investigation Service.

As of December 20, the Service applied sanctions to 16 legal entities and individuals: the funds of 9 enterprises from Russia, as well as six companies and one individual from Belarus were frozen.

Among the 16 sanctioned companies are Inter RAO Lietuva, Lifosa, Eurochem Logistics International, PhosAgro Baltic, Vydmantai Wind Park, IDS Borjomi Europe, and others.