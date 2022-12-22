The EU has frozen €20 billion of Russian assets

The European Union has frozen €20 billion of Russian assets in total.
The European Commission announced this on December 22.
In addition, due to sanctions, Russian imports and exports decreased by 20.8 and 12.3%, respectively.
Currently, 1,386 people and 171 organizations are under EU sanctions due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
- According to Bloomberg, Russian oil exports fell by 50% after the introduction of sanctions and price restrictions. This has already alarmed the governments of some countries, which are worried about the possible disruption of purchases of Russian oil.
- On December 7, the European Commission officially proposed the ninth package of sanctions against Russia. It included additional personal restrictions, as well as measures that should complicate the delivery of drones to Russia.