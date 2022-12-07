The European Commission officially proposed the ninth package of sanctions against Russia. Hereʼs what went in there

The European Commission officially proposed the ninth package of sanctions against Russia. It included additional personal restrictions, as well as measures to complicate the delivery of drones to Russia.

This was reported by the head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen.

About 200 individuals and Russian companies are proposed to be added to the sanctions list. The European Commission also wants to impose sanctions against three more Russian banks, including a complete ban on transactions of the Russian Regional Development Bank.

The EU also plans to introduce additional export restrictions for dual-use goods, including certain chemical components, nerve agents, electronics and software. In addition, they plan to introduce additional measures to complicate the supply of drones to Russia.

The package also provides for the blocking of four more Russian TV channels on the air and on all platforms. In addition, the European Commission proposes additional restrictions against Russiaʼs energy and mining sector.