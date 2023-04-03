Minister Mykhailo Fedorov: It is technically impossible to send summons through instant messengers

It is now technically impossible to send summons to conscripts through messengers.

The Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov told about this in an interview with Liga.net.

He was commenting on the words of the MP Fedir Venislavskyi, who the day before said that the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament) was considering the possibility of sending summonses through messengers.

"I think that either he [Fedir Venislavskyi] spoke incorrectly, or it was simply taken out of context. I do not think that this is a serious political vision. This cannot be done until there is a high-quality registry of conscripts, and a verified phone number is not linked to the identifier of the registry. And we do not have verification of the phone number and person in the state. Iʼm not even talking now about the Constitution and regulations. It is technically impossible to do this conditionally this year," Mykhailo Fedorov explained.

In January, Fedorov informed that there would be no summons in Diia aplication, and the development of an electronic military ticket had not yet begun.