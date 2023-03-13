The place of delivery of summonses is not regulated by law — they can be issued anywhere

Authorized persons have the right to issue summonses for mobilization on the street and in public places.

This was reported by the Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets.

The place of service of summonses is not regulated by law: it can be a work place, a roadblock, a cafe or a street.

The following have the right to serve a summons: local self-government bodies; managers of enterprises, institutions, organizations, educational institutions; managers of apartment buildings; officials of the district or city procurement center.

At the same time, the citizen has the right to find out who is issuing the summons and to check the credentials of the official.