In Denmark, an unknown object was found near the “Nordic Stream — 2”. It turned out to be a sea buoy

The Danish authorities raised an unknown object that was found near the Russian gas pipeline Nord Stream 2 in the Baltic Sea.
This was reported by the Danish Energy Agency.
The object was found during the inspection of the last intact pipeline. Denmark has invited the Russian-controlled operator of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline to help raise it from the sea.
According to the Danish Ministry of Defense, the object was at a depth of 73 meters. It was an empty sea smoke buoy used for visual marking. It does not pose a threat.
- In September 2022, a decrease in pressure began to be recorded on the "Nord Streams". There were four gas leaks on the pipelines. The countries of the EU, the USA and NATO believe that the pipelines were sabotaged. Seismologists said that they recorded underwater explosions in the leakage zones. Swedish special services found confirmation of sabotage.
- In March 2023, the American publication The New York Times, citing sources and intelligence data, wrote that the explosions on the Russian gas pipelines Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 could have been carried out by a pro-Ukrainian group of "Putinʼs opponents". It allegedly included Russians and Ukrainians. The British newspaper The Times wrote that Western intelligence agencies have long known the name of the Ukrainian who allegedly financed the sabotage of the Nord Streams, but decided not to reveal his identity in order to protect Ukraine.