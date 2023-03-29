In Denmark, an unknown object was found near the “Nordic Stream — 2”. It turned out to be a sea buoy

The Danish authorities raised an unknown object that was found near the Russian gas pipeline Nord Stream 2 in the Baltic Sea.

This was reported by the Danish Energy Agency.

The object was found during the inspection of the last intact pipeline. Denmark has invited the Russian-controlled operator of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline to help raise it from the sea.

According to the Danish Ministry of Defense, the object was at a depth of 73 meters. It was an empty sea smoke buoy used for visual marking. It does not pose a threat.