The court arrested the third suspect in the case of “drunken parties” Oleh Zakhar

The court remanded the third person involved in the case of "drunken parties" into custody — Oleh Zakhar, who is suspected of alleged sexual violence. As an alternative, he can make a deposit of 402 thousand hryvnias.
Watchers.Media writes about it.
The court held hearings in closed session. The prosecutorʼs office insisted on keeping Zakhar in custody. At the same time, the suspectʼs lawyer asked to completely reject the request.
People from the suspectʼs support group came to the hearing. Four of them submitted applications for taking Zakhar on bail.
Two other organizers of "drunken parties" — Andriy Yaryna and Yaroslav Dombrovskyi — were detained by the police in early February 2023. They face up to 7 years in prison. Currently, at the request of the prosecutorʼs office, Yaryna and Dombrovskyi are in custody.
As a reminder, on March 22 Oleh Zakhar was informed of suspicion of sexual violence committed by a group of persons (part 3 of Article 153 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).
- On February 1, the Kyiv police searched party organizers who mocked drunken girls and posted videos on social networks. Law enforcement officers have started criminal proceedings.
- On the same day, the law enforcement officers reported suspicion to two organizers of these parties. Another six boys were served with summonses to the Military Commissariat.
- Human Rights Commissioner Dmytro Lubinets appealed to the police and the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office to take this story into consideration. He is asking to prosecute the young men who drugged the girls and then gave them Xanax and raped them.
- On February 3, the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv imposed a preventive measure on two organizers of "drunken parties" in Kyiv — Andriy Yaryna and Yaroslav Dombrovskyi. They were sent to custody without bail.