Police raid party organizers who abused drunken girls and posted videos on social media

Kyiv police searched party organizers who abused drunken girls and posted videos on social media. Law enforcement officers have started criminal proceedings.

A few days ago, journalist Yaroslava Kravchenko and other activists published posts about guys who met girls in Kyiv and organized parties with alcohol and drugs. On live broadcasts, they harassed and abused girls who were drunk or unconscious. These posts caused a stir in social networks.

The police noted that they are investigating this case in the capital and another region of the state, more detailed information will be published later.