In Kyiv, two organizers of drunken parties were sent to custody without bail

The Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv chose a preventive measure against two organizers of drunken parties in Kyiv —Andrii Yaryna and Yaroslav Dombrovskyi.

This was reported by "Suspilne" from the courtroom.

Blogger Andriy Yaryna, who is suspected of spreading pornographic content, will be detained until April 1 without the right to bail.

A guy from the Khmelnytskyi region hosted broadcasts where guys mocked unconscious and drunk girls. According to him, he is not officially employed.

When his actions began to be widely discussed on the Internet, Yaryna said that in this way he was raising money for the Ukrainian Armed Forces, and the girls who appeared in the video were apparently "to blame". The boy denies the accusation of rape.

The Prosecutorʼs Office insisted on keeping the suspect in custody, because he can hide or destroy things and documents needed by the investigation.

The suspectʼs lawyer Oleh Okhman calls the case political. According to him, the announcement of suspicion and searches took place with violations, and there were no statements from the victimized girls.

Another party organizer, Yaroslav Dombrovskyi, was also kept in custody until April 1. Prosecutors said he was in possession of a drug-like substance, but that has not yet been proven. The boy studies in Ternopil. The lawyer said that he did not have access to the Telegram channel. His parents expressed a desire to post bail, but the court forbade it.