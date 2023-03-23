Two more children were returned to Ukraine

Two more children were returned from the temporarily occupied part of Ukraine. Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets announced this on March 23.

An appeal about the need to return these children from the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine came from a woman who was in Russian captivity. Currently, a 9-year-old girl and a 16-year-old boy are in Ukraine with their family.

Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets emphasized that this return was achieved in cooperation with the Russian Ombudsman Tetyana Moskalkova.