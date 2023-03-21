Ukraine returned another 15 deported children

It was possible to return 15 Ukrainian children to Ukraine together with their mothers and legal representatives. These are children from the cities of Kharkiv and Kherson regions, which were occupied at the beginning of the war.

This was reported by the Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets.

At the same time, he did not say where exactly the children were returned from, from Russia or from the occupied territories.

Currently, according to the National Information Bureau, 308 children have returned to the territory of Ukraine.