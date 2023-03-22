18 Ukrainian children were returned to Ukraine from Russia and Crimea. Most of them are from Kherson

The Save Ukraine charity foundation, which helps internally displaced people, returned 18 Ukrainian children from Russia and the occupied Crimea.

This was reported by the "Babel" correspondent from the childrenʼs meeting place in Kyiv.

The Russians kept 15 children in Yevpatoria in the "Radiant" camp. One child was returned from the so-called "LPR" and another from Anapa (Russia).

Most of the children are from Kherson, generally those who were sent to Crimea. The occupiers told the parents that they were taking the children on vacation for two weeks, but then refused to return them citing the threat of shelling.

One girl ran away from her home in Kherson because she was scared [by the occupiers] that the Armed Forces of Ukraine would come and rape her. She didnʼt say anything to her parents. On the way, she met a woman who was going to Dzhankoi. There she was handed over to the Russian military, and then she was sent to the Yevpatoria camp.

The boy who got into the "LPR" was kidnapped from Kupyansk. He was kept together with 13 classmates. They have not yet been returned.

Ganna Mamonova / "Babel"

This is Save Ukraineʼs fourth flight to return children.