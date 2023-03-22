Drone attack: the death toll in the Rzhyshchiv dormitory has increased to seven people

The number of people killed in the Rzhyshchiv dormitory (Kyiv region) has increased to seven people.
This was reported to Babel by the press officer of the State Emergency Service Oleksandr Horunzhiy.
So far, nine people are known to be injured. Rescuers are still sorting through the debris, so information about the victims is being updated.
Meanwhile, Radio Svoboda ["Radio Liberty"] reports that there were three "strikes" at the hostel, and one more landed.
- On the night of March 22, Russian troops carried out a drone attack on Ukraine. The Air Defense Forces shot down 16 of the 21 kamikaze drones. The drone hit a hostel in the city of Rzhyshchiv (Kyiv region). A drone targeted an infrastructure facility in the Zhytomyr region. There are no victims.
- In the afternoon, the Russians shelled Zaporizhzhia, aiming at a high-rise building. As of 4:00 p.m. on March 22, one woman was killed and more than 20 people were injured.