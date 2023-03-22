Drone attack: the death toll in the Rzhyshchiv dormitory has increased to seven people

The number of people killed in the Rzhyshchiv dormitory (Kyiv region) has increased to seven people.

This was reported to Babel by the press officer of the State Emergency Service Oleksandr Horunzhiy.

So far, nine people are known to be injured. Rescuers are still sorting through the debris, so information about the victims is being updated.

Meanwhile, Radio Svoboda ["Radio Liberty"] reports that there were three "strikes" at the hostel, and one more landed.