25 people were injured by a rocket attack in Zaporizhzhia. One victim died

It is already known that one person died and 25 were injured as a result of a rocket attack on an apartment building in Zaporizhzhia.

This was reported by the secretary of the city council Anatoliy Kurtev.

According to him, 25 people are currently in hospitals: three are in serious condition, 19 are in moderate condition, and three are in mild condition (two of them are children).

Rescuers from the State Emergency Service and the city emergency rescue service, doctors, psychologists and social welfare workers are working on the spot.

On the afternoon of March 22, Russian troops shelled Zaporizhzhia, in particular, hitting residential high-rise buildings. The President Volodymyr Zelensky published a video of a house being hit.