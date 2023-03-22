The police declared the suspicion to the third accomplice of drunken parties in Kyiv. There, boys mocked unconscious and drunk girls

The police of the Kyiv region declared the suspicion to the third person involved in drunken parties in the capital.
This was reported by the head of the police of the Kyiv region Andrii Nebytov.
The investigation established that the 21-year-old blogger was an accomplice to sexual violence and capturing crimes on video.
He was declared of the suspicion under Part 3 of Art. 153 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (sexual violence committed by a group of persons or sexual violence against a minor). This article provides up to 7 years of imprisonment.
- On February 1, the Kyiv police searched party organizers who mocked drunken girls and posted videos on social networks. Law enforcement officers have started criminal proceedings.
- On the same day, the law enforcement officers declared the suspicion to two organizers of these parties. Another six boys were served with summonses to the Military Commissariat.
- Human Rights Commissioner Dmytro Lubinets appealed to the police and the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office to take this story into consideration. He is asking to prosecute the young men who drugged the girls and then gave them Xanax and raped them.
- On February 3, the Shevchenkivskiy District Court of Kyiv chose preventive measures against two organizers of drunken parties in Kyiv — Andrii Yaryna and Yaroslav Dombrovskyi. They were sent to custody without bail.