The police declared the suspicion to the third accomplice of drunken parties in Kyiv. There, boys mocked unconscious and drunk girls

The police of the Kyiv region declared the suspicion to the third person involved in drunken parties in the capital.

This was reported by the head of the police of the Kyiv region Andrii Nebytov.

The investigation established that the 21-year-old blogger was an accomplice to sexual violence and capturing crimes on video.

He was declared of the suspicion under Part 3 of Art. 153 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (sexual violence committed by a group of persons or sexual violence against a minor). This article provides up to 7 years of imprisonment.