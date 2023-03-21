Earthquake in Turkey: the death toll exceeded 50 thousand people. The donor countries collected €7 billion for recovery

The number of victims of large-scale earthquakes in Turkey exceeded 50 thousand people. More than 100 000 were injured.

Anadolu writes about it.

"The damage assessment was carried out in 21 provinces, 172 districts. 50 096 people died and 107 204 people were injured as a result of the earthquakes. 11 488 rescuers from 90 countries were involved in the earthquake zone," noted the head of the Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) Yunus Sezer.

According to him, 501 069 tents have been installed in the earthquake zone. They are currently home to 2 004 276 people.

Meanwhile, at the international conference, the donor countries were able to collect about €7 billion in recovery aid. Six billion will go to Turkey and almost another billion to Syria. At the same time, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan estimates the damage from the earthquake at approximately $104 billion.