The MDI released from captivity Ukrainians who were held in Syria

Employees of the Main Directorate of Intelligence (MDI) succeeded in freeing and evacuating Ukrainians held in Syria.

This was reported in the press service of the MDI.

Two women and six children were returned home. Military intelligence did not disclose the details of the operation, but previously Ukrainian women were taken from the camps "Roj" and "Al-Gol", where the children and widows of fighters of the "Islamic State" are kept. The camps are located in Syria and Iraq.