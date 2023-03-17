The MDI released from captivity Ukrainians who were held in Syria

Employees of the Main Directorate of Intelligence (MDI) succeeded in freeing and evacuating Ukrainians held in Syria.
This was reported in the press service of the MDI.
Two women and six children were returned home. Military intelligence did not disclose the details of the operation, but previously Ukrainian women were taken from the camps "Roj" and "Al-Gol", where the children and widows of fighters of the "Islamic State" are kept. The camps are located in Syria and Iraq.
- In 2021, the Ministry of Defense evacuated dozens of children and their mothers from the "Roj" and "Al-Gol" camps.
- On October 19, 2021, when a Crimean woman and her four children were returned to Ukraine from Syria, the Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Malyar reported that the Ministry of Defense was preparing for the final operation to evacuate 11 families from the Syrian camp.
- On November 22, 2021, the chairman of the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar people Refat Chubarov reported that three more Ukrainian women and 11 children were taken out of the Syrian refugee camp.