Austria has joined the list of countries that support the creation of a special tribunal against the Russian Federation

Austria has joined the list of countries that support the creation of a special tribunal against Russia. Thus, they have already become 33 countries.
The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba, wrote about this on Twitter.
According to Kuleba, with the increase in the number of such countries, the belief that the leadership of the Russian Federation will be brought to justice grows.
- On January 19, the European Parliament adopted a recommendatory resolution on the creation of a special tribunal, on January 26 the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) unanimously voted for the creation of a Special International Tribunal to consider Russiaʼs crimes against Ukraine.
- The International Criminal Court in The Hague can consider only those cases in which both parties are members of the court (Russia is not a member of the ICC) or the case is referred by the UN Security Council. The transfer of the case to the International Criminal Court by the UN Security Council is also practically impossible, because then Russia will use its status as a permanent member of the Security Council to promise such a decision.
- On December 5, the chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court, Karim Khan, opposed the plans of the European Union to create a special tribunal with the support of the United Nations to consider Russian crimes during the war in Ukraine, saying that it is possible to simply hold a trial on the basis of the International Criminal Court.