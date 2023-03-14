32 states have already joined the coalition to create a special tribunal for the Russian Federation

32 states have already joined the coalition to create a Special Tribunal against Russia for the crime of aggression against Ukraine.

This was reported by the Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba.

"Two more countries have joined the coalition for the creation of a Special Tribunal in the case of the crime of aggression against Ukraine. 32 states are now working together to bring Russiaʼs top political and military leadership to justice. Putin and his associates will appear before the court," the minister wrote, without specifying which countries were in question.

In February, Kuleba announced that Guatemala had become the first Latin American country to support the creation of a special tribunal.

Earlier, the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported that the member countries of the group became 30 after Greece joined. According to the minister, the first meeting of the group was held on January 26, the next one is planned for March 21-22 in Strasbourg.