32 states have already joined the coalition to create a special tribunal for the Russian Federation

32 states have already joined the coalition to create a Special Tribunal against Russia for the crime of aggression against Ukraine.
This was reported by the Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba.
"Two more countries have joined the coalition for the creation of a Special Tribunal in the case of the crime of aggression against Ukraine. 32 states are now working together to bring Russiaʼs top political and military leadership to justice. Putin and his associates will appear before the court," the minister wrote, without specifying which countries were in question.
In February, Kuleba announced that Guatemala had become the first Latin American country to support the creation of a special tribunal.
Earlier, the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported that the member countries of the group became 30 after Greece joined. According to the minister, the first meeting of the group was held on January 26, the next one is planned for March 21-22 in Strasbourg.
- On January 19, the European Parliament adopted a recommendatory resolution on the creation of a special tribunal, on January 26 the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) unanimously voted for the creation of a special international tribunal to consider Russiaʼs crimes against Ukraine.
- The International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague can consider only those cases in which both parties are members of the court (Russia is not a member of the ICC) or the case is referred by the UN Security Council. The transfer of the case to the International Criminal Court by the UN Security Council is also practically impossible, because then Russia will use its status as a permanent member of the Security Council to promise such a decision.
- On December 5, the chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court Karim Khan opposed the plans of the European Union to create a special tribunal with the support of the United Nations to consider Russian crimes during the war in Ukraine, saying that it is possible to simply hold a trial on the basis of the International Criminal Court.